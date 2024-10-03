Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.65. 20,317,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 53,820,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

