AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.33. 6,615,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 12,921,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Maxim Group downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 985.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 185,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 168,473 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 53.0% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 339.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 102,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,781,000 after buying an additional 2,368,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

