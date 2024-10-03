Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $115.03 and last traded at $118.02. 1,672,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 6,765,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Get Vistra alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VST

Vistra Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 53.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.