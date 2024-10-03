ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $811.90 and last traded at $817.22. Approximately 298,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,255,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $833.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,110.80.

ASML Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $328.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $850.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $930.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

