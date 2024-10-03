Chiliz 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $35.08 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $529.10 million and approximately $35.08 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 9,085,685,432 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

