Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000653 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $77.37 million and approximately $10.21 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 188,327,587.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.41843673 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $13,093,290.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

