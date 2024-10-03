Algorand Price Hits $0.12 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $998.40 million and $36.06 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00040308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012967 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,279,428,491 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

