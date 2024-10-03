Kava Trading 19.4% Lower This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $333.55 million and approximately $18.80 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00040308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012967 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,731 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

