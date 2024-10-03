ASD Price Reaches $0.0371 on Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $24.52 million and $1.24 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008699 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013802 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,612.76 or 0.99795472 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0369079 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,165,191.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.