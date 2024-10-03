M&R Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.9 %

SLB stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

