M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $396,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

