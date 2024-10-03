Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.1% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $133.02 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.