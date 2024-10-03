Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.2% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,837,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,637,000 after buying an additional 1,695,800 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,372,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $195,431,000 after buying an additional 1,405,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,237,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $513,807,000 after buying an additional 1,318,590 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT opened at $89.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average is $83.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.21.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

