General Partner Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

General Partner Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2,554.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in RTX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,246 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1,247.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,256 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 47.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,300,000 after buying an additional 792,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $42,506,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

RTX opened at $124.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $164.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $125.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

