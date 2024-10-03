IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Down 6.2%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.72 and last traded at $29.72. Approximately 451,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 863,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 7.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.84.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,299,000. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,668,000 after purchasing an additional 504,275 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth $11,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

