Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Trading Down 5.3%

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.04 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 178,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 425,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARDT shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners Stock Down 6.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.87.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ardent Health Partners, LLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.