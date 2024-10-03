CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading Up 4.4%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.84. 586,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,044,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

CVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on CVR Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded CVR Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 820.5% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 45,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

