New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Stock Price Up 5.1%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69. 577,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 395,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $497.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Found Gold

About New Found Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $703,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $637,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

