Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.75

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$12.75 and last traded at C$12.73, with a volume of 263737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SES shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.97.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.66.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$337.00 million during the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total value of C$538,121.90. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.75, for a total value of C$145,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total value of C$538,121.90. Insiders have sold a total of 58,161 shares of company stock worth $695,972 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

