Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Shares Up 4.1%

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) was up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $172.39 and last traded at $172.23. Approximately 1,021,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,687,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $186.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.62.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.64 and a 200-day moving average of $178.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

