Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.17

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.17 and last traded at $97.80, with a volume of 43389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.42.
Freedom Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $450.72 million for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom
Freedom Company Profile
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.
