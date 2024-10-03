Ashburton Jersey Ltd Invests $139,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $592.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $581.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $607.94.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

