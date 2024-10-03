pzETH (PZETH) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $46.59 Million

pzETH (PZETH) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. pzETH has a market cap of $46.59 million and $142,810.03 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pzETH has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One pzETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,762.61 or 0.04551717 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

pzETH Profile

pzETH’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 42,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 45,395.83925975. The last known price of pzETH is 2,796.38132398 USD and is down -4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $17,970.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

