Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) Price Hits $0.97

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Popcat (SOL) has a market cap of $951.61 million and $167.53 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Popcat (SOL) Profile

Popcat (SOL)’s launch date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official website is www.popcatsolana.xyz. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 1.04173372 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $175,899,664.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

