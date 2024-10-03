L7 (LSD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33,089.65

L7 (LSD) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, L7 has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One L7 token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. L7 has a total market cap of $879.21 and $33,089.65 worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

L7 Token Profile

L7 launched on July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global. L7’s official website is www.l7dex.finance.

L7 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 0.0031233 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $50,174.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as L7 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire L7 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase L7 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

