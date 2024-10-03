Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 2.3% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.74.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total transaction of $2,533,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at $376,624.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total transaction of $2,533,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at $376,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,723.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,185 shares of company stock worth $18,773,713 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $279.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.75. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.