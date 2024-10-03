Anchor Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Bank of America by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,941,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,700 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35,120.0% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 130,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 129,944 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 46.0% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 21,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $875,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,650,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,050,547,676. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $306.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

