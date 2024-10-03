Weybosset Research & Management LLC Purchases Shares of 230 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.60.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $957.25 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $957.28. The company has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $885.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $824.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

