Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $603.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $144.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $611.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $562.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.26.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

