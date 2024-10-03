Park National Corp OH Has $18.57 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in Stryker by 106.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 17.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.37.

Stryker Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $355.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $374.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

