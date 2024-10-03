Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires 187 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Amgen by 547.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,738,000 after buying an additional 5,923,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,809,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,657 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,007 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 28,684.1% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 833,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,924,000 after purchasing an additional 830,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amgen by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 751,947 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.55.

AMGN opened at $319.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.92 and its 200 day moving average is $308.56. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

