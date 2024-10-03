Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMT opened at $231.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.29 and its 200 day moving average is $204.09. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

