Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Invests $119,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Bank of America downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $78.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.09. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.53. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.