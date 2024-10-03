Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Davis Capital Management

Davis Capital Management increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.5% of Davis Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $319.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.92 and its 200-day moving average is $308.56. The stock has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $346.85.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.55.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

