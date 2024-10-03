Coq Inu Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $87.00 Million (COQ)

Coq Inu (COQ) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Coq Inu has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. One Coq Inu token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coq Inu has a total market capitalization of $87.00 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coq Inu Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax. Coq Inu’s official website is www.coqinu.com.

Buying and Selling Coq Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000132 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $3,043,991.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coq Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coq Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

