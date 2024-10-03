Art de Finance (ADF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20,465.01

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Art de Finance has a market cap of $404,633.44 and $20,465.01 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Art de Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Art de Finance has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Art de Finance Profile

Art de Finance’s genesis date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance.

Buying and Selling Art de Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,406,874.4019432 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.00043321 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $20,786.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Art de Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Art de Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

