Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $29.84 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 66.4% against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $29.84 million and $539,216.18 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00040453 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00013084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,639,973,054 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

