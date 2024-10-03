Numeraire Price Reaches $13.60 on Major Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $99.90 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for approximately $13.60 or 0.00022415 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,714,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,343,166 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

