Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Market Cap Reaches $60.12 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $60.12 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02231208 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

