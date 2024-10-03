ZClassic Hits 24 Hour Volume of $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $431,695.82 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00042127 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00036404 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011962 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

