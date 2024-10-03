Uniswap (UNI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $143.69 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and approximately $143.69 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $6.52 or 0.00010743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00104157 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,294,743.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.73349105 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1102 active market(s) with $173,898,829.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

