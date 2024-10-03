NEAR Protocol Trading Down 17.7% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.59 or 0.00007568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.57 billion and $329.77 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00040453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00013084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000510 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,213,432,801 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,789,013 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,213,341,778 with 1,212,697,156 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.7408722 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $353,808,943.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

