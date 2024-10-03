Davis Capital Management Buys Shares of 286 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.23.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $99.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.99. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a PE ratio of -70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

