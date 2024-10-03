TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $109.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. TransUnion traded as high as $106.68 and last traded at $106.58, with a volume of 1112303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.90.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.44.

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $248,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,580 shares of company stock worth $2,328,929. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,910,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 234,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,316,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,288,000 after acquiring an additional 572,121 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average is $82.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

