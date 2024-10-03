Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Reduced by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 778,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 101,000 shares during the period. Corning accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $35,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after buying an additional 4,464,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after buying an additional 2,597,878 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,166,000 after buying an additional 1,828,097 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Corning by 2,405.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,638 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Corning by 10,626.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,013,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Corning Trading Up 0.8 %

Corning stock opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.