First Financial Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Corning by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after buying an additional 2,597,878 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,166,000 after buying an additional 1,828,097 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Corning by 2,405.2% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,585,000 after buying an additional 1,735,638 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Corning by 10,626.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,013,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,388,000 after buying an additional 1,003,556 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $46.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.