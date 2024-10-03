Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 3,346 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

