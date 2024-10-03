First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,638 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Boeing by 563.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 9,626.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,026,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $186,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,542 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.54. The company has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.49 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Bank of America upped their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

