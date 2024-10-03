Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CAT opened at $394.09 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $397.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

