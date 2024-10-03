ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 0.1% After Analyst Downgrade

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ASML traded as low as $823.79 and last traded at $831.00. 227,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,253,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $832.19.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,110.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

ASML Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $850.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $930.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

